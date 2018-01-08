Westbound lanes of Highway 401 closed near Brighton for collision
Northumberland OPP are at the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of Hwy 401 near mile marker #513 (east of Brighton exit #509) involving a tractor-trailer and a car.
All westbound lanes are closed to traffic at this time.
“The driver of the car has been transported to a nearby hospital with undetermined injuries,” stated Const. Steven Bates.
Westbound motorists should exit at County Road 40 (Wooler exit) and take the Emergency Detour Route to avoid delays.
