January 8, 2018 1:14 pm

Westbound lanes of Highway 401 closed near Brighton for collision

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News

Highway 401 westbound lanes near Brighton are closed for a collision involving a car and tractor trailer

File / OPP
Northumberland OPP are at the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of Hwy 401 near mile marker #513 (east of Brighton exit #509) involving a tractor-trailer and a car.

All westbound lanes are closed to traffic at this time.

“The driver of the car has been transported to a nearby hospital with undetermined injuries,” stated Const. Steven Bates.

Westbound motorists should exit at County Road 40 (Wooler exit) and take the Emergency Detour Route to avoid delays.
