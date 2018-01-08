Laval venue apologizes to fans of The Killers after problems during show

Management at a Laval amphitheatre have apologized for a series of snafus during a weekend concert involving The Killers.

Concert-goers complained about being left out in the cold in frigid temperatures for more than an hour on Saturday night after the venue’s doors were scheduled to open.

The power also went out on a few occasions during the concert.

It prompted a tweet from the American rock group on its social media accounts on Sunday: “The crowd was electric. The venue was not.”

Management at Place Bell apologized Sunday, saying they were “faced with different operational issues” and were aware of discontent widely posted on social media.

Event promoter evenko also shared the same message on its Facebook page.

The 10,000-seat amphitheatre opened in 2017 and is owned by the City of Laval.

It is home to the Montreal Canadiens’ minor league affiliate.