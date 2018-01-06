Montrealers take refuge indoors during another cold snap

On Saturday, Quebecers woke up to another cold snap.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for a section of southern and central Quebec — including the Montreal area, the Eastern Townships, the Laurentians, the Abitibi and the Quebec City regions.

With the wind chill, temperatures ranged from -35 C to -45 C in parts of the province.

The snow, along with strong winds, blowing snow and icy temperatures reduced visibility to near zero, in some parts of the province, forcing the closure of several roads and highways.

Environment Canada urged people to stay indoors and off the roads, if possible.

But for those who wanted to experience some of the outdoors, without getting too cold, they found an alternative.

In the Nordelec building in Pointe-Saint-Charles, a free winter wonderland was waiting for residents of all ages.

“We found out about it and we wanted to check it out,” said Griffintown resident Lonneke Van Sprundel. “We love to ice skate. We tried to find places, but because it’s so cold outside, we decided to come here.”

The eight-storey building, mostly rented out by retail or office tenants, decided to make this space available for a few weekends, for members of the community.

“We tried to make a place where you can have fun,” said Michel Darveau, the building manager. “For the tenants of the building, for their kids, and then we decided to open the doors to the southwest and Pointe-Sainte-Charles community, for some days, like this weekend.”

For free, local residents can eat some food, toboggan down a slope, or rent some skates and take advantage of this indoor ice rink.

“People can come here and skate with just their t-shirt,” said Darveau. “It’s much more pleasant than outside.”

But Quebecers may not need to take refuge inside much longer.

Environment Canada says most the province should see much warmer temperatures by Monday.

Local residents can enjoy some of the free indoor activities at the Nordelec building located at 1751 Richardson, in Montreal, on January 7, 13 and 14.