Sale of Vimy Arena for Bruce Oake Recovery Centre under debate at City Hall

The potential sale of Sturgeon Creek’s Vimy Arena from the city to the province brought scores of Winnipeggers to City Hall Monday.

Twenty people were scheduled to speak on the topic, which saw the Standing Policy Committee on Property and Development, Heritage and Downtown Development meeting moved to council chambers instead of the smaller committee room where it is normally held.

The city valued the land at $1.43 million but the province offered to pay $1 for the land and then let it be rented for $1 per year to the drug recovery centre.

The proposed recovery centre is in memory of Bruce Oake, the son of veteran Canadian sportscaster Scott Oake and brother of magician Darcy Oake.

On the recovery centre’s website it says the goal is to “address all the dimensions of the person, with no financial barriers to entry.”

St. Charles Councillor Shawn Dobson has been vocal in his disapproval of the potential for a treatment centre opening up in his ward.

Vimy Arena was declared surplus to the city’s needs nearly five years ago, and the Bruce Oake Foundation expressed its interest in using the property as a treatment centre in 2017.

If the committee approves the sale, it would still need to be approved by the Executive Policy Committee and then Council before it’s a done deal.