Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper announce summer tour with 1 Canadian concert
Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are coming to Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Aug. 10 for the duo’s second consecutive summer tour.
Stewart has invited Lauper to join him again as the tour’s special guest following the pair’s 2017 summer tour.
The 22-date tour begins June 25 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif.
Pre-sales begin Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. ET/PT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. ET/PT on Live Nation‘s website.
Stewart has sold more than 200 million records with hit songs such as Maggie May, Every Picture Tells A Story, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? and Have You Ever Seen The Rain.
Lauper, best known for Girls Just Want to Have Fun, has sold more than 50 million records.
See the full list of announced tour dates below:
June 25 – Hollywood, CA.
Hollywood Bowl
July 24 – Hollywood, FL.
Hard Rock Event Center
July 26 – Orlando, FL.
Amway Arena
July 28 – Charlotte, NC.
Spectrum Center
July 29 – Louisville, KY.
KFC YUM! Arena
Aug. 1 – Nashville, TN.
Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 3 – Allentown, PA.
PPL Center
Aug. 4 – Atlantic City, NJ.
Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
Aug. 7 – New York, NY.
Madison Square Garden
Aug. 10 – Toronto, ON.
Budweiser Stage
Aug. 11 – Pittsburgh, PA.
PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 14 – Kansas City, MO.
Sprint Center
Aug. 15 – St. Paul, MN.
Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 18 – Indianapolis, IN.
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 19 – St. Louis, MO.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug. 22 – Denver, CO.
Pepsi Center Arena
Aug. 24 – Phoenix, AZ.
Talking Stick Resort Arena
Aug. 26 – San Diego, CA.
Mattress Firm Amphitheater
Aug. 28 – Reno, NV.
Event Center
Aug. 29 – San Francisco, CA.
Shoreline Amphitheater
Aug. 31 – Portland, OR.
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 1 – Seattle, WA.
White River Amphitheater
