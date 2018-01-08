Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper announce summer tour with 1 Canadian concert

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are coming to Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Aug. 10 for the duo’s second consecutive summer tour.

Stewart has invited Lauper to join him again as the tour’s special guest following the pair’s 2017 summer tour.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @rodstewart with special guest @cyndilauper at @TheGarden on August 7th. Tickets on sale Monday, January 15 at 10am. More info here: https://t.co/Ba0RpeqHky pic.twitter.com/OD1jQGxkas — Live Nation NYC (@LiveNationNYC) January 8, 2018

The 22-date tour begins June 25 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif.

Pre-sales begin Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. ET/PT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. ET/PT on Live Nation‘s website.

Rod is hitting the road in North America this summer with very special guest @cyndilauper! Presales begin Tuesday and ticket sales begin this Friday. Get more info here: https://t.co/8KGTKcAnfr pic.twitter.com/igmSMuTRCr

— Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 8, 2018

Stewart has sold more than 200 million records with hit songs such as Maggie May, Every Picture Tells A Story, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? and Have You Ever Seen The Rain.

Lauper, best known for Girls Just Want to Have Fun, has sold more than 50 million records.

See the full list of announced tour dates below:

June 25 – Hollywood, CA.

Hollywood Bowl

July 24 – Hollywood, FL.

Hard Rock Event Center

July 26 – Orlando, FL.

Amway Arena

July 28 – Charlotte, NC.

Spectrum Center

July 29 – Louisville, KY.

KFC YUM! Arena

Aug. 1 – Nashville, TN.

Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 3 – Allentown, PA.

PPL Center

Aug. 4 – Atlantic City, NJ.

Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

Aug. 7 – New York, NY.

Madison Square Garden

Aug. 10 – Toronto, ON.

Budweiser Stage

Aug. 11 – Pittsburgh, PA.

PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 14 – Kansas City, MO.

Sprint Center

Aug. 15 – St. Paul, MN.

Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 18 – Indianapolis, IN.

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 19 – St. Louis, MO.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 22 – Denver, CO.

Pepsi Center Arena

Aug. 24 – Phoenix, AZ.

Talking Stick Resort Arena

Aug. 26 – San Diego, CA.

Mattress Firm Amphitheater

Aug. 28 – Reno, NV.

Event Center

Aug. 29 – San Francisco, CA.

Shoreline Amphitheater

Aug. 31 – Portland, OR.

Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 1 – Seattle, WA.

White River Amphitheater