Team Anderson captures provincial curling title

Sherry Anderson and her young team from the Nutana Curling Club in Saskatoon are heading to the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Team Anderson needed an extra end to down the team of Robyn Silvernagle 7-6 in the Viterra Scotties Tournament of Hearts final on Sunday in Melfort.

Anderson, who won her fifth Scotties as a skip and seventh as a player, said this title was different.

“This one feels a little different because of my age. I don’t have many left,” Anderson said.

Anderson is mentoring a young team that includes Karlee Korchinski (lead), Krista Fesser (second) and Kourtney Fesser (third).

The trio won the junior provincials in 2016 and Korchinski said this championship is special.

“It feels really good, different in a way that it’s women’s,” Korchinski said.

“Like I’m 22, I’m going to the Scotties. That’s pretty special.”

The 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts starts on Jan. 27 in Penticton, B.C.