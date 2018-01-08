Power restored after major outage in east-end Toronto

Toronto Hydro officials say power has been restored following an outage in Toronto’s east end that affected nearly 20,000 customers and disrupted subway service on Line 1 Monday morning.
The widespread power outage, which began around 6 a.m., disrupted subway service on Line 2 between Kennedy and Broadview stations.
TTC officials first reported the issue around 6:19 a.m. and shuttle buses had been operating to move commuters along the route.
TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said trains were running between Woodbine and Kennedy stations in the east. However, trains were turning back at Broadview in the west.
Toronto Hydro reported that the outage bordered Eglinton East, Lake Shore Boulevard, Yonge Street and Victoria Park.
Hydro officials said the issue was due to a loss of power supply from Hydro One.
Toronto Hydro said power was restored just after 8 a.m.
