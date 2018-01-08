Power restored after major outage in east-end Toronto

Toronto Hydro officials say power has been restored following an outage in Toronto’s east end that affected nearly 20,000 customers and disrupted subway service on Line 1 Monday morning.

East end outage: Power has now been restored. Thanks to @HydroOne for working quickly to get electricity flowing again (and Monday morning coffee!) pic.twitter.com/fSIcpRa1yO — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) January 8, 2018

Our crews have re-routed supply back to @TorontoHydro. — Hydro One (@HydroOne) January 8, 2018

The widespread power outage, which began around 6 a.m., disrupted subway service on Line 2 between Kennedy and Broadview stations.

TTC officials first reported the issue around 6:19 a.m. and shuttle buses had been operating to move commuters along the route.

Trains turning back on Line 2 at Broadview Station due to power outages at various locations. Shuttle buses operating from Broadview to Kennedy Station. #TTC — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) January 8, 2018

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said trains were running between Woodbine and Kennedy stations in the east. However, trains were turning back at Broadview in the west.

Trains will run between Woodbine and Kennedy Stns in the east. In the west, trains turning back at Broadview. Buses will operate between Woodbine and Broadview. Trains from Line 1 will assist in west end of Line 2. — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) January 8, 2018

Toronto Hydro reported that the outage bordered Eglinton East, Lake Shore Boulevard, Yonge Street and Victoria Park.

Hydro officials said the issue was due to a loss of power supply from Hydro One.

We're experiencing an outage in the east end with rough boundaries of Eglinton East/Lake Shore/Yonge/Victoria Park. We've lost our power supply from @HydroOne. More details to come. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) January 8, 2018

Crews are investigating a loss of supply to @TorontoHydro. Currently, 95 MW is affected. #darkto — Hydro One (@HydroOne) January 8, 2018

Toronto Hydro said power was restored just after 8 a.m.