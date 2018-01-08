Uber among stakeholders presenting to legislative committee on ride-hailing Monday

It’s another long mile on the road to ride-hailing services in B.C.

On Monday, MLAs from B.C.’s three major political parties will be in Vancouver to begin hearing expert witnesses and debate concerns around bringing services like Uber to the province.

Briefings are scheduled from Monday through Wednesday, and will include a presentation from industry giant Uber itself at 2 p.m. on Monday.

In an email, Uber spokesperson Susie Heath said the company will, “outline the benefits of ridesharing and speak to the key components of a provincial legislative framework.”

The committee was formed at the urging of BC Green Leader Andrew Weaver, after the NDP government walked back its pledge to have ride-hailing in place by the end of last year.

It has been charged with crafting a report of recommendations that will be used to help draft legislation to enable ride-hailing services. The report is due Feb. 15.

The province, meanwhile has commissioned another study into the taxi industry, which is expected to be complete by early spring.

The NDP has said ride-hailing services likely won’t be in place until next fall.

Monday’s committee meeting takes place at the Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue, 580 West Hastings St. in Vancouver.