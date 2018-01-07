4th victim of Pickering head-on collision dies in hospital

A fourth person has died in connection with a head-on collision that took place Thursday in Pickering.

Ontario Provincial Police said a BMW travelling westbound on Highway 7 lost control while attempting to pass another vehicle, crashing head-on into a Mercedes travelling eastbound, just after noon.

Police said three people died at the scene.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt identified the victims Sunday as Diosdado Chahal, 69, Imelda Chahal, 70, and Dhoser Chahal, 27.

A fourth person was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto in critical condition, where Schmidt said she died on of her injuries Sunday.

She has been identified as 25-year-old Hayley Doyling. All four victims were occupants of the BMW.

The driver of the Mercedes was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said blowing snow and road conditions are believed to have been factors in the collision. Highway 7 was closed for several hours between Sideline 26 and Sideline 28 for the investigation.

—With files from Nick Westoll