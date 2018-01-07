Winnipeg’s Carlton Street closed this week

Winnipeg’s Carlton Street between Graham Avenue and St. Mary Avenue is being closed for five days.

Southbound Carlton will be shut to all traffic starting on Monday at 6 a.m. It won’t reopen until Friday, January 12 at 6 p.m.

The closures are due to tower crane work.

In a release, the City of Winnipeg said pedestrian access on Carlton Street will be maintained on the west sidewalk. Transit buses will not be impacted.

The city reminds motorists to allow for additional travel time and to use alternate routes.

For regular updates on city detours and to see which areas are impacted, Winnipeggers can visit the city’s lane closure map.