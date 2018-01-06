Diversity of Living Things exhibit rolls through Kingston this weekend

The Diversity of Living Things exhibit rolled into Kingston’s Frontenac Mall for the weekend.

Consisting of over 30 animals, from a tarantula to a kangaroo, the exhibit travels around the world helping people better understand the creatures we share the planet with.

Attendees get a chance to experience the wild by touching some of the animals.

“Its really nice to see the animals up close. You don’ get to see the sloth up close in person usually,” says Melissa Mccallum, who was attending the event with her kids.

And on such a cold day, it is not surprising that climate change was one of the issues discussed during the presentations.

South of the border, in Florida, it’s been so cold that iguanas are falling out of trees

CKWS asked Kevin Dungey, the director of Little Ray’s Nature Centre, on his take: “The iguana can’t handle those cold temperatures but they’re not from the United States, they’re not from Florida. They’re from Central and South America where it doesn’t get that cold ever.”

Dungey, who is one of the organizers of the Diversity of Living Things exhibit, hopes to teach kids about issues like climate change and conservation.

“If we can get through 1,2,3 children a day who want to grow up and make a difference whether its conservation around the world or in their backyard, most importantly in their back, yards then I know we’re doing a good job.”

Kingstonians have until Sunday at 5 p.m. to check it out.