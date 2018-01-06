Toby Enstrom ready to return for Winnipeg Jets

After getting Dustin Byfuglien back from injury earlier in the week, more help is on the way for the Winnipeg Jets’ blueline.

Defenseman Toby Enstrom is now ready to return from a lower body injury after missing the past seven weeks.

“It’s been a tough seven weeks but finally back skating with the team and I feel pretty good.” Enstrom said.

Enstrom, 33, was originally hurt in a win over the New Jersey Devils back on November 18 and is slightly ahead of the original eight week timeline for recovery. He’s expected to suit up on Sunday against the San Jose Sharks barring a last minute setback.

“We’ll make the paper work at the last minute obviously.” Jets head coach Paul Maurice said. “We’ll make sure he wakes up and he doesn’t have an issue in the parking lot.”

Enstrom will go back to playing alongside his longtime defense partner Dustin Byfuglien. Enstrom has two assists in 19 games this season.

“I would have been ready if you asked me two weeks ago.” Enstrom said. “But I feel great, like I said, the last few days have been good for me. I’ve been with the team on the ice, no setbacks at all.”

With points in five straight games the Jets close out their short two game homestand on Sunday against the Sharks starting at 2:00 pm at Bell MTS Place.

