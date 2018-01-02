Byfuglien back in the lineup
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien is back in the lineup.
Byfuglien suffered a lower body injury during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning December 9 and hasn’t played since.
On Tuesday the club confirmed he will be back in action as the Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday night.
The team went 6-3-1 during Byfuglien’s absence.
Last week the team lost Mark Scheifele to an upper body injury in a game against the Edmonton Oilers.
Head coach Paul Maurice said that injury will keep his #1 center out of the lineup for up to two months.
Byfuglien will be replacing Tucker Poolman.
