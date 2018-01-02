Dustin Byfuglien
Byfuglien back in the lineup

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien will return to action for Tuesday's game against Colorado.

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien is back in the lineup.

Byfuglien suffered a lower body injury during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning December 9 and hasn’t played since.

On Tuesday the club confirmed he will be back in action as the Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday night.

The team went 6-3-1 during Byfuglien’s absence.

Last week the team lost Mark Scheifele to an upper body injury in a game against the Edmonton Oilers.

READ: Winnipeg Jets lose Mark Scheifele for 6-8 weeks

Head coach Paul Maurice said that injury will  keep his #1 center out of the lineup for up to two months.

Byfuglien will be replacing Tucker Poolman.

