Byfuglien back in the lineup

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien is back in the lineup.

Byfuglien suffered a lower body injury during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning December 9 and hasn’t played since.

On Tuesday the club confirmed he will be back in action as the Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday night.

The team went 6-3-1 during Byfuglien’s absence.

Last week the team lost Mark Scheifele to an upper body injury in a game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Head coach Paul Maurice said that injury will keep his #1 center out of the lineup for up to two months.

Byfuglien will be replacing Tucker Poolman.