Police identify 2 victims of single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the two victims of Wednesday’s horrific single-vehicle collision on Highway 401.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 4 a.m.

They arrived to find a single vehicle wrapped around a pole between the eastbound express and collector lanes near Warden Ave.

Paramedics pronounced two people dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victims as 45-year-old Dwane Koltchigin, of Brampton, and 31-year-old Carla Whyte, of Oshawa. Koltchigin was the driver and Whyte was the passenger.

On Wednesday, OPP Const. Prash Niranjan said officers were looking into speed, road and weather conditions as possible factors.

All eastbound collector and express lanes were closed for several hours for the investigation, but were reopened by noon.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted that the investigation is ongoing but that speed may have been a factor in the crash.