Canada
January 5, 2018 6:38 pm
Updated: January 5, 2018 6:41 pm

London police seek public’s help locating missing 81-year-old woman

Christine “Rita” Recollet, 81, of London was last seen January 4, 2018.

London Police Service
London police are hoping the public can help locate an elderly woman last seen on Thursday morning.

Police released a photo and description of Christine “Rita” Recollet, 81, of London on Friday evening, adding that they are concerned for her welfare.

In a release from the London Police Service, Recollet is described as Native, five-foot-one, 160 pounds, with a very small build and short black hair.

She was last seen between 11 and 11:30 on Thursday morning heading to the area of Highbury Avenue and Huron Street while wearing a speckled black and white large fuzzy sweater. She also often carries a re-usable grey and purple grocery bag and may be wearing a bright blue scarf.

Police say she also uses the last name Bondy.

