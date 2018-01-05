London police seek public’s help locating missing 81-year-old woman

London police are hoping the public can help locate an elderly woman last seen on Thursday morning.

Police released a photo and description of Christine “Rita” Recollet, 81, of London on Friday evening, adding that they are concerned for her welfare.

In a release from the London Police Service, Recollet is described as Native, five-foot-one, 160 pounds, with a very small build and short black hair.

She was last seen between 11 and 11:30 on Thursday morning heading to the area of Highbury Avenue and Huron Street while wearing a speckled black and white large fuzzy sweater. She also often carries a re-usable grey and purple grocery bag and may be wearing a bright blue scarf.

Police say she also uses the last name Bondy.