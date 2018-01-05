Temporary modular housing coming to site near Olympic Village Station

The City of Vancouver is spelling out the next phase of its modular housing plan.

The next location will be the 500-block of West 2nd Avenue near Olympic Village.

“From last fall until the end of this year, 1,000 new social and supportive housing units will open across Vancouver,” reads a release from the city.

The housing would shelter approximately 50 of the city’s most vulnerable residents

This is the fifth such announcement; 260 units are currently being developed.

“The program in Vancouver is part of a larger initiative led by the B.C. government, through B.C. Housing, to build 2,000 units of temporary modular housing across the province,” read the release.

The city says it’s talking to people in the neighbourhood about the plan.

City Hall has drawn fire before from locals who say they’re not consulted on these plans.