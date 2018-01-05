Missing senior has Vernon RCMP appealing for help
Vernon RCMP are hoping the public can help track down a missing senior.
Linda Ruth Cunnington, 70, was last seen at around 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 2, in Vernon.
In a news release issued Friday, police said they are concerned about the woman’s health and well-being.
Cunnington is Caucasian, about 5’6″ tall and 181 lbs.
She wears eyeglasses.
Police said she may have traveled to Vancouver on a Greyhound bus.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
