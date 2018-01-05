Missing senior has Vernon RCMP appealing for help

Vernon RCMP are hoping the public can help track down a missing senior.

Linda Ruth Cunnington, 70, was last seen at around 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 2, in Vernon.

In a news release issued Friday, police said they are concerned about the woman’s health and well-being.

Cunnington is Caucasian, about 5’6″ tall and 181 lbs.

She wears eyeglasses.

Police said she may have traveled to Vancouver on a Greyhound bus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.