5 things to do this weekend – Friday, Jan. 5, 2018
Here are your five things to do for this weekend, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
1 – Whistler’s Fire & Ice Show
Sundays at 6:30pm until March 25
Skier’s Plaza in Whistler Village
http://www.whistler.com
2 – Tubing
On going
Various Ski Resorts
cypressmountain.com
3 – Vist the BC Sports Hall of Fame
Open Daily 10am-5pm
Gate A of BC Place Stadium
Website:
bcsportshalloffame.com
4 – Indoor Climbing
Hours vary among locations
Various Locations including Cliffhanger Climbing (Vancouver) & The Edge Climbing Centre (North Vancouer)
cliffhangerclimbing.com
edgeclimbing.com
5 – Taste BC 2018
Thursday Jan 11 4:30pm-7:30pm
Pan Pacific Hotel, Vancouver
taste-bc.com
