5 things to do this weekend – Friday, Jan. 5, 2018

Here are your five things to do for this weekend, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

1 – Whistler’s Fire & Ice Show

Sundays at 6:30pm until March 25

Skier’s Plaza in Whistler Village

http://www.whistler.com

2 – Tubing

On going

Various Ski Resorts

cypressmountain.com





3 – Vist the BC Sports Hall of Fame

Open Daily 10am-5pm

Gate A of BC Place Stadium

Website:

bcsportshalloffame.com

4 – Indoor Climbing

Hours vary among locations

Various Locations including Cliffhanger Climbing (Vancouver) & The Edge Climbing Centre (North Vancouer)

cliffhangerclimbing.com

edgeclimbing.com

5 – Taste BC 2018

Thursday Jan 11 4:30pm-7:30pm

Pan Pacific Hotel, Vancouver

taste-bc.com