Warmer weather on the way in southern Saskatchewan

Relief is on the way following frigid cold temperatures over the holidays.

Temperatures are expected to reach zero this weekend, according to Environment Canada.

For many, it’s a sigh of relief.

“Our staff are going ‘Okay, now we can have a coffee’,” CAA Saskatchewan Director of Communications Christine Niemczyk said. “So yes, (calls for assistance) will be a little bit on the decrease.”

Between December 24 and 26, CAA Saskatchewan had about 400 calls in the Regina area alone. Saskatoon had about 550 calls during that time period.

“The number didn’t decrease until probably Wednesday,” Niemczyk said. “A lot of people were probably venturing back out on the roads after the January 1 holiday. Tuesday, we had about 200 calls, Wednesday and Thursday we had about 100 calls on average for Regina and area.”

The warm weather is also welcome news to Nature Saskatchewan, who is hosting a bird counting event for children in Wascana Park this weekend. Over 100 children are registered for the event.

“(The temperatures will) be perfect for the people as well as the birds,” Nature Saskatchewan Conservation and Education Manager Lacey Weekes said. “They will be more active and will most likely be able to see them when they’re out in the nice weather.”

Warmer temperatures and minimal snowfall is also welcome news for the city. The City of Regina saved $2 million in the 2017 snow removal budget.