Potential Manitoba Hydro hikes aren’t popular among customers

The overwhelming consensus from Manitoba Hydro users is that the proposed annual 7.9 per cent rate hike is too much.

The Public Utilities Board has held several hearings as they consider Hydro’s request. On Friday, another panel of customers shared their concerns.

Participants told the board that even current hydro payments are difficult – with some saying they would have to move or cut funds for other necessary things like food and transportation if rates go up as Hydro is hoping.

Gordon Barton says paying his electricity bills is difficult, even with his $80,000 per year pension.

“It’s hurting me now. My income sounds like a lot of money but when you take off the taxes and everything else…” Barton trailed off.

He said less than four per cent of his income currently goes to Hydro, but he’d like to see the crown corporation cap that percentage at three per cent per household to prevent energy poverty.

People spending more than six to ten per cent of their income on energy – or those who find paying their hydro bills negatively impacts other aspects of their life – are considered to live in energy poverty.

“My whole house is basically as energy efficient as you can get it,” Barton said.

If Hydro’s requested rate hikes go through, he says he’ll have to move because he won’t be able to pay the costs to cover his current home.

And he questions the numbers Hydro is presenting.

“I don’t agree with these figures,” Barton said. “If they got the full amount, the 7.9 per cent they were asking for, it’d be a disaster.”

But Barton is aware that he’s not the most at risk when it comes to potential annual increases.

After 30 years as a member of the Winnipeg Police Service, he knows low income residents would really struggle to pay the higher rates.

“Quite frankly, I don’t know how they manage,” he said. “Somewhere along the way, we have to do better for them.”

Rebecca Trudeau is fresh out of school, working two jobs and living with a roommate to cover costs.

She said with inflation on so many other expenses, she doesn’t want to see huge jumps in her hydro bills.

“Being a young person that is right out of school, paying student loans, transportation, rent – I also provide for some family members as well in terms of help with food, help with phone bills – any money that is taken out of my budget is going to impact me,” Thomas said.

She said she’d like to see Hydro consider customers’ disposable income when looking at home much people ought to pay, as it’s a more accurate glimpse of what people can afford to pay.

Thomas said the potential for her hydro bills to increase so dramatically leaves her nervous.