Failed guide dog trainee gets new gig as Vice Regal Greeter

She’ll be remembered for making history in June 2017 during what was undoubtedly the most dramatic period in British Columbia’s political history.

What you may not know is that one month before Lieutenant Governor of B.C. Judith Guichon decided the province’s political fate following a non-confidence vote which saw Christy Clark’s Liberals defeated, Government House welcomed Olive, its official Vice Regal Greeter.

“Fortunately for us, her forte is her friendliness,” said Guichon, the 29th Lieutenant Governor.

Olive was adopted by Guichon in May 2017 after her passion for hospitality cut her previous career training short. The two year old yellow lab failed B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs school due to her overly friendly nature.

“She went on to a higher calling in her position,” said a proud Guichon.

Olive’s role as Government House Vice Regal Greeter is ceremonial. She accompanies the Lieutenant Governor to public events and wears a specially made blue Vice Regal coat while performing her duties. For a guide dog dropout, it’s the perfect gig. Olive spends her days breaking the ice with guests and is most comfortable around children.

“When there’s children around, she has to go and greet them…if people are feeling stiff or awkward, it just makes everybody feel more comfortable and everybody relaxes when she arrives,” said Guichon.

Guichon’s five year term as Lieutenant Governor of B.C. expired in November 2017. Olive, who also serves as Guichon’s faithful companion, will eventually retire with Guichon to her ranch in the Nicola Valley once Prime Minister Justin Trudeau names a successor in the coming weeks.