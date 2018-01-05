Police called to Guelph General Hospital for the 3rd time in a week

Guelph police made yet another arrest at Guelph General Hospital on Thursday following a report of an assault.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old man, who is now facing charges. Police said the victim in the incident suffered minor injuries.

This is the third time police have made an arrest at the hospital in the last week.

On Tuesday morning, officers were called to the hospital on Delhi Street for a report of a man with a gun in an altercation with staff members. The gun was fake and police arrested a 26-year-old man. Nicholas Lagala is facing several firearm charges.

Guelph police also responded to Guelph General for a disturbance call on Dec. 29. A 20-year-old man was charged with mischief, uttering threats and breaching his probation order.

Guelph police said the incidents are unrelated.

“I don’t know if it’s just circumstance that’s bringing these calls to the hospital,” said Const. Chris Probst. “There are times when there are situations in the hospital that can be aggressive and it just happens to be that we have three incidents within a week.”

Security was beefed up at the hospital after a man was fatally shot in the emergency room during an altercation with police in May 2015.

Additions since then include security guards staffed 24 hours a day and the installation of two safe rooms.