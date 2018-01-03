Crime
January 3, 2018 9:53 am

Hospital staff threatened with gun at Guelph General

By Anchor  CJOY
Guelph Police Services Image
A A

A 26-year-old Guelph man is facing multiple charges after a disturbance at the Guelph General Hospital.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 6 a.m. when a man became combative with staff members and pulled out a gun.

Hospital security were able to apprehend the suspect prior to the arrival of Guelph police.

No one was injured during the altercation.

READ MORE: Man fatally shot by police inside Guelph General Hospital

Police were able to quickly determine the gun brandished was an imitation.

Nicholas Lagala, a resident of Guelph, is facing numerous charges including carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.

Lagala made a bail appearance Jan. 2.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Guelph general Hospital
Guelph Police
gun pulled on staff
Imitation Gun
man threatens hospital employees with gun

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News