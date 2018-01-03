Hospital staff threatened with gun at Guelph General
A 26-year-old Guelph man is facing multiple charges after a disturbance at the Guelph General Hospital.
The incident occurred Tuesday around 6 a.m. when a man became combative with staff members and pulled out a gun.
Hospital security were able to apprehend the suspect prior to the arrival of Guelph police.
No one was injured during the altercation.
Police were able to quickly determine the gun brandished was an imitation.
Nicholas Lagala, a resident of Guelph, is facing numerous charges including carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.
Lagala made a bail appearance Jan. 2.
