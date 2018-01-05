BC family’s truck destroyed by falling ice

A Cloverdale family is speaking out after their truck was destroyed by falling ice.

A massive sheet of ice crashed through the pick-up truck on New Year’s Eve as the family was driving on Highway 1 near Chilliwack.

The ice slid off an overhead sign, smashed through the windshield, and hit the driver, his 11-year-old son in the front seat, and his 10-year-old grandson in the backseat.

The driver did not want the family’s last name used.

“It was scary,” his son told Global News. “It sounded like a bomb going off and ice and glass came in. It hurt.”

The incident has been reported to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and the family is waiting to hear back. They are hoping the government will take a closer look at being more proactive in clearing hazards like falling ice in the future.

In a statement, the ministry told Global News:

“Following the snow storm, crews were actively monitoring for ice and snow build up on highways signs and lamp standards and were deployed to clear ice and snow where necessary.”

The family is grateful they were not more seriously hurt but have spent the first part of 2018 recovering from the ordeal.

-With files from Catherine Urquhart