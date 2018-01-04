Man injured in hatchet attack outside Surrey Central Mall

A man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being attacked by a hatchet outside Surrey Central Mall Thursday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP were called at approximately 12:45 p.m. to City Parkway and 102 Avenue.

With help from witnesses they found both the suspect and the victim nearby.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

Police say both parties are known to each other but it’s unknown what led to the altercation.

The victim is a man in his 50s while the suspect is a 34-year-old man.