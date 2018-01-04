Canadian Culinary Championships will also be battle of the brews

When chiefs from across Canada faceoff at the Canadian Culinary Championships in Kelowna next month, so will some elite Canadian beers.

It’s a new addition to the annual event.

Five brews from across the country have been selected as finalists and will compete for medals at a Canadian Culinary Championships event on Feb. 2.

READ MORE: B.C. craft beer companies unhappy with Alberta tax changes

Those finalists include two B.C. beers: Four Winds Nectarous and Dageraad Blonde. Rounding out the shortlist are Saskatchewan’s Great Western Original 16, Nova Scotia’s North Brewing Headline Milk Stout and Quebec’s Dieu du Ciel Péché Mortel.

READ MORE: Culinary championship to stay in Kelowna

The Canadian Culinary Championships will take place on February 2 and 3 in Kelowna.