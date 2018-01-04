World
January 4, 2018 4:23 pm

Reporter rides kayak through snow, has embarrassing ending

By Multimedia Producer  Global News

WATCH: A South Carolina news reporter was live on air when she tried to one-up a co-worker by riding in a kayak through snow – but she didn’t get too far.

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

A reporter from North Charleston, S.C., was live on air Wednesday describing the snow fall the city had received — when she fell off of a kayak she was in.

Karina Bolster said that she had seen her colleague, Harve Jacobs, being pulled in an innertube in the snow.

To one-up Jacobs, Bolster decided to be pulled by a truck through the parking lot while sitting in kayak.

Bolster spoke of having difficulty turning while in the kayak. A few moments later she slowly falls over and out of the kayak, all the while laughing.

The anchors back in the studio were seen laughing with Bolster and asking if she was okay.

Bolster gave a thumbs-up to the camera showing that she was fine.

“This is supposed to be work. She’s having too much fun,” joked one of the news anchors.

According to Storyful, the last time Charleston received more than five inches of snow was on Feb. 19, 1973.

