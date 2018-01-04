Reporter rides kayak through snow, has embarrassing ending

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

A reporter from North Charleston, S.C., was live on air Wednesday describing the snow fall the city had received — when she fell off of a kayak she was in.

Karina Bolster said that she had seen her colleague, Harve Jacobs, being pulled in an innertube in the snow.

To one-up Jacobs, Bolster decided to be pulled by a truck through the parking lot while sitting in kayak.

Bolster spoke of having difficulty turning while in the kayak. A few moments later she slowly falls over and out of the kayak, all the while laughing.

The anchors back in the studio were seen laughing with Bolster and asking if she was okay.

Bolster gave a thumbs-up to the camera showing that she was fine.

“This is supposed to be work. She’s having too much fun,” joked one of the news anchors.

According to Storyful, the last time Charleston received more than five inches of snow was on Feb. 19, 1973.