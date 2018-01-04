Medical event, extreme weather to blame for double fatality in Bluewater

A day after Huron County OPP reported finding the bodies of two seniors in their Bluewater home, police are now releasing the causes of their deaths.

Officers were first called to the home on Airport Line in Bluewater just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning to assist with a well-being check of the residents.

Ada Triebner, 83, and Grant Triebner, 90, both of Bluewater, were pronounced dead at the residence by paramedics.

On Thursday, OPP reported that Grant Triebner sustained a “medical event” which contributed to his death and was found just inside of an open barn on the property. When his wife went to look for him, she fell victim to the extreme environmental conditions.

Family is asking for privacy as their mourn the loss of their loved ones.