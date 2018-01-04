3 dead, 1 injured in crash north of Pickering

Ontario Provincial Police say three people have died and a fourth has serious injuries after a crash north of Pickering Thursday afternoon.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the Sideline 26 and Highway 7 area, east of North Road, at 12:10 p.m. with reports two vehicles crashed into each other.

Three people died at the scene and the fourth person was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, police said.

3 dead, 1 with serious injuries, another with minor injuries after a collision on #Hwy7 between Line 26 & 28. Pickering.

One of the vehicles lost control on a snow covered road while passing another car.

In an update posted on Twitter, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a vehicle lost control while passing another car.

Highway 7 was closed between Sideline 26 and Sideline 28 for the investigation.

