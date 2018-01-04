Traffic
January 4, 2018 2:44 pm
Updated: January 4, 2018 3:22 pm

3 dead, 1 injured in crash north of Pickering

OPP say three people have died after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 7 near Sideline 26 Thursday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say three people have died and a fourth has serious injuries after a crash north of Pickering Thursday afternoon.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the Sideline 26 and Highway 7 area, east of North Road, at 12:10 p.m. with reports two vehicles crashed into each other.

Three people died at the scene and the fourth person was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, police said.

In an update posted on Twitter, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a vehicle lost control while passing another car.

Highway 7 was closed between Sideline 26 and Sideline 28 for the investigation.

— More to come.

