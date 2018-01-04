Riders release veteran quarterback Kevin Glenn
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Thursday that the team has released veteran quarterback Kevin Glenn.
The move comes just a day after the team acquired QB Zach Collaros in a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Glenn joined the Riders last year after spending two seasons in Montreal.
In 2017, Glenn completed 318 passes for 4,038 yards and 25 touchdowns. Glenn also threw 14 interceptions during the season.
Glenn also started the Eastern Semi-Final and the Eastern Final for the Riders in 2017.
