Jim Shaw, former CEO of communications giant, dies at age 60

Shaw Communications has announced that former CEO Jim Shaw has passed away.

In a statement, the company said Shaw “died peacefully surrounded by family and friends” Wednesday after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn, and five children.

Shaw joined the company founded by his father, JR Shaw, in 1982, eventually becoming Chief Executive Officer in 1998.

“I am saddened at Jim’s passing but grateful for 60 years with my son who shared the same family values,” read a statement from JR Shaw.

“Jim is loved by so many for his unique sense of family, his courage and willingness to take on all challenges with dignity and commitment.”

A Harley-riding maverick who rarely wore a business suit, Shaw was at first reluctant to join the family enterprise. Instead, he dropped out of university to try his hand at a number of small business ventures in the Edmonton area, including one called “Jim’s Tree Moving.” But in his early 20s, the rapidly growing Shaw cable business drew him back, and he moved from driving a tree-moving truck to driving a cable truck and installing set-top boxes in people’s homes.

While he started at the bottom, his entrepreneurial flare saw him rise quickly through the ranks, and once he became CEO, the company made some of its boldest moves.

Shaw acquired various cable competitors including Winnipeg-based Moffatt Communications, and engineered an asset swap with Rogers that turned Shaw into the dominant cable player in Western Canada.

In 2005, he fired the opening shots in a longstanding war with Telus by launching internet-based phone services, and stealing 100,000 customers in less than a year.

Shaw was never one to back down from a fight, not in high school where his fisticuffs were legendary, nor in business where he tangled regularly with both competitors and regulators.

In 1997, he led a hostile takeover of WIC Western International Communications, which resulted in Shaw owning a number of radio and television channels that, two years later, were spun out into publicly traded Corus Entertainment.

In 2010, he did it all over again, scooping up the broadcast assets of bankrupt Canwest-Global Communications, including the Global Television Network and Global News, which were also eventually sold to Corus in 2015.

Shaw stepped down as CEO in late 2010, paving the way for his younger brother Brad to take over.

He remained active in the community and supported a number of charities and causes including a $19-million donation to Shawnigan Lake School in 2014.

“During Jim’s tenure as CEO for Shaw, he took the company to new heights of performance and customer advocacy,” said JR Shaw.

“The love of his life, Kathryn, has been a constant and supporting companion and I am pleased that they found each other in this lifetime as they were deeply in love and shared all the joys of life.”