New Brunswick prisoners affected by jail fire no longer housed in trailers

Things are almost back to normal for the 60 prisoners who were temporarily housed in trailers after a fire at New Brunswick’s Southeast Regional Correctional Centre.

According to the Department of Justice, all prisoners who were housed in the temporary trailers at the Shediac area jail were moved back into regular housing on Dec. 11, 2017.

READ MORE: Shediac jail inmates put up in trailers while main facility repaired after fire

However, at least three units remain on the secure grounds of the facility.

Although they are not currently occupied, the trailers will be used as temporary housing for at least 30 prisoners if required.

After a fire broke out on Oct. 25, 2017, at the jail, excessive damage to a non-offenders housing block, identified as Unit 1 by the Department of Justice, forced officials to temporarily relocate inmates into the trailers.

The provincial fire marshal told Global News that the cause of the fire was an improperly disposed of cigarette — despite the fact that the centre is a non-smoking facility, several cigarette butts were discovered near the fire’s point of origin.

WATCH: Shediac jail fire investigation

The blaze has been deemed accidental.

The Department of Justice says their investigation into the fire has yet to be completed and is currently ongoing.