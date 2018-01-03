Crash snarls traffic on Hwy 97 in Peachland

Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash on Highway 97 on a section of the highway known as Drought Hill.

It was around 2 p.m. when a southbound Nissan Titan and a northbound Dodge Durango collided.

The highway was closed in both directions to allow emergency crews to free a patient who was trapped inside the Dodge.

The driver of the Dodge Durango, a 57-year-old woman from the Okanagan was taken to hospital with what’s believed to be serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan Titan was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Traffic in the area is once again flowing, however it is being restricted to one lane alternating traffic at this time,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. “Motorist may see another temporary closure or closures to allow for both the vehicles, which sustained significant damage to be safely removed from the roadway. Our emergency crews greatly appreciate the public’s patience as we work to clear the scene.”

The investigation into the crash continues. Police are asking witnesses to come forward.