Fire strikes Hillary and Bill Clinton’s New York estate

New Castle Police in New York said firefighters put out a fire at former president Bill Clinton and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s property Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports by Lohud.com and NBC News

Reports say a detached garage on the Clintons’ property on Old House Lane in Chappaqua, New York caught fire at 2:50 p.m. Chappaqua is located about 60 kilometres north of New York City.

READ MORE: Hillary Clinton ends book tour in Vancouver, calls Alabama Senate election a ‘turning point’

Police told NBC News the fire was out before 3:30 p.m.

A tweet from a former State department official said the fire was at a Secret Service facility on the Clinton’s property. Nick Merrill said the Clintons were not home during the incident.

There were no immediate details on the cause of the fire or how big it was.

The Clintons bought one house 1999, for US$1.7 million, Lohud.com reports. They also purchased a second house next door in 2016.