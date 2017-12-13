Hillary Clinton ends book tour in Vancouver, calls Alabama Senate election a ‘turning point’

Hillary Clinton closed out her 16-stop North American book tour in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Around 5,200 people packed into the Vancouver Convention Centre to hear the former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

Clinton used the opportunity to share her thoughts on Tuesday night’s stunning Senate election upset by the Democrats in Alabama.

“This was a very important turning point in holding President Trump and his most vitriolic and destructive advisers, led by Steve Bannon, accountable,” Clinton said.

Clinton said she gives much of the credit to what she calls “Doug Jones’ vigorous and dynamic campaign,” and also the large number of African-Americans who turned out to vote.

She said Jones’ victory was good news for the United States, its values, and common sense.

In Vancouver this morning, as @HillaryClinton speaks to a packed house. Of course, she touches on Alabama. "Last night in Alabama, we saw the difference that activism and engagement can make." @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/31buPtoj2X — Nadia Stewart (@nadia_stewart) December 13, 2017

Clinton also shared her concerns about Trump and how he stacks up against past presidents.

“He’s just not focused on the job. He’s focused on himself, his political survival, the people who support him.”

The next presidential elections will take place in 2020.