Winnipeg Harvest appoints new executive director

The fight against hunger in Manitoba just got stronger.

Winnipeg Harvest appointed Keren Taylor Hughes as its new executive director on Tuesday.

Taylor Hughes succeeds David Northcott, who announced his retirement last February.

She began her career in Winnipeg with Child and Family Services, before leading numerous other organizations around North America.

“After conducting a nation-wide search and extensive interview process, we’re thrilled to have Keren join our team, filling the key leadership role of Executive Director,” Board President Gail Loewen said.

Winnipeg Harvest provides food assistance to almost 64,000 Manitobans each month, distributing millions of pounds of food via 400 food banks and other agencies across the province.

“The fight against hunger and poverty must be relentless,” Taylor Hughes said. “Together with the ongoing support of generous and caring Manitobans, we will continue to strive to meet the growing needs of those in our community”.