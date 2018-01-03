Const. John Davidson honoured by former U.K. police department

A British police department held a memorial to honour Const. John Davidson, who was killed in the line of duty last November.

The Northumbria Police say the service was held on Dec. 29, adding that Davidson’s family travelled to see his name unveiled in the force’s memorial wall.

Davidson started his career as an officer in the U.K. and worked with the Northumbria department between 2003 and 2006 before immigrating to Canada and taking a job with the Abbotsford Police Department.

“It was a privilege to welcome John’s family and friends to honour his life and the significant contribution he made while serving as an officer with Northumbria Police,” said temporary Chief Const. Winton Keenen in a statement.

The Northumbria police say the memorial serves as a reminder of the dangers of being a police officer and the “ultimate sacrifice some have made while carrying out their duty.”

“When you join Northumbria Police you became a member of the Force family and that doesn’t change when you move on,” said Keenen.

Davidson was shot and killed following a shootout with a suspect on Nov. 6, 2017. He was rushed to hospital but passed away a short time later.