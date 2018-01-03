City administration to recommend patio smoking ban to council

Smoking on restaurant patios in Winnipeg could soon be a thing of the past.

City administration will recommend council ban any device that produces second hand smoke on patios that serve food or drinks as of April 1.

A report to the protection committee says results from their online and phone surveys showed three out of four Winnipeg residents support the idea.

RELATED: Manitobans want smoking ban on patios

Winnipeg would become the last major city in Canada to enforce the ban.

The protection committee will vote next Tuesday with full council still needing to approve it at the further date.