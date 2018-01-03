The Moffatts to return after 18-year absence with new single

The Moffat’s, Much Music’s Fan Favourite Band of the Year in 1999, return after an 18-year absence from the music industry.

The Canadian pop/rock band composed of four brothers from British Columbia will release their new single Secrets from their new six-song EP of the same name. Their brand new song will drop on Jan. 10.

According to a press release, the band’s new project will feature “powerful harmonies, infectious rhythmic melodies, and great guitar licks.”

The Moffatts achieved significant success during their initial run between 1987 and 2000, selling in excess of seven million albums and attaining gold and platinum records in 32 countries.

Members of the group have been active to various degrees since their hiatus, but The Moffatts are scheduled to embark on their first tour together in 18 years in April 2018.