The Weeknd, Beyonce and Eminem to headline Coachella 2018

Coachella 2018 is pulling no punches with its main event lineup.

The entire artist lineup for the world-famous music festival has been revealed with The Weeknd, Beyonce and Eminem scheduled to headline the event.

READ MORE: The Weeknd reveals ‘Starboy’ Marvel comic book cover

And Toronto’s Starboy is leading the charge for an impressive selection of Canadians making their way down south. Young R&B and soul phenom Daniel Caesar and longtime rapper Belly will both perform on Day One of the festival along with The Weekend.

Major stars from all genres of music will perform at Coachella with artists like SZA, Post Malone, alt-J, Cardi B, Portugal the Man and Migos taking the stage.

READ MORE: Eminem drops music video for ‘Walk On Water’ featuring Beyonce

Coachella 2018 takes place over two weeks: April 13 to April 15 and April 20 to April 22.

Check out the entire Coachella Music Festival lineup below.