Man in hospital after stabbing on Surrey’s ‘Whalley Strip’
A man is in hospital after being stabbed on Surrey’s so-called “Whalley Strip” on Tuesday.
Surrey RCMP said officers were called to the 10600-block of 135A St. shortly before 6 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a man with a stab wound who was taken to hospital in serious condition, said an RCMP media release.
Police also took one person into custody, after someone nearby identified them as a suspect, it said.
Mounties are now speaking to witnesses and trying to determine what led up to the confrontation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
