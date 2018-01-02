Canada
January 2, 2018 9:53 pm

St. Paul’s Hospital ‘Lights of Hope’ display raises $3.1M

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

The St. Paul’s Foundation is close to wrapping up its annual Lights of Hope display, and the fundraiser has collected $3.1 million.

The Lights of Hope, a massive holiday light display, uses more than 10 kilometres of lights, 100,000 bulbs and features about 200 stars from individual and corporate sponsors.

It also takes volunteers about six weeks to set up.

The St. Paul’s Foundation says that in the 20 years it has been doing the fundraiser, it has now raised more than $34 million.

The foundation raises money for Providence Healthcare facilities across the city — including St. Paul’s Hospital itself.

It says money from this year’s fundraiser will go to several initiatives, including quality of life programs for patients spending long hours on dialysis, new medical equipment, research and community outreach programs.

The last day to see the lights is Jan. 8.

