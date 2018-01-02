Clinical psychologist offers new year’s resolution advice

A clinical psychologist at St. Joseph’s Healthcare in Hamilton says that when it comes to New Year’s resolutions, most people don’t set themselves up for success.

Karen Rowa stresses that the key is to set specific, realistic goals and to focus on things that are important and that “we hold really dear to ourselves.”

When it comes to being more active, for example, she argues that we need to think about “what our weeks look like and when we actually can fit this in.”

She says that will, in turn, allow us to set out a plan and “start with something that is actually going to happen.”

According to a recent YouGov survey, the three most popular resolutions are to eat better, exercise more and spend less money.

Other surveys indicate that less than 10 per cent of people will succeed in keeping their resolutions.