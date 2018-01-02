Former hostage Joshua Boyle arrested, facing 15 criminal charges

Former hostage Joshua Boyle is currently being held in custody in Ottawa in connection with 15 criminal charges filed earlier this week.

The charges against Boyle relate to several incidents that are alleged to have taken place in the months since he and his family were rescued from terrorists in Afghanistan last fall.

A bail hearing is set for Wednesday morning.

The charges include eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault, one count of uttering a death threat, two counts of unlawful confinement, and one count of forcing an individual to ingest a noxious substance – in this case, the sleep-inducing anti-depressant trazodone.

Boyle also faces one count of misleading a peace officer by trying to convince them that another individual was suicidal in order to “divert suspicion from himself,” according to court documents.

None of the allegations have been proven in court. The identity or identities of the victim or victims are protected by a publication ban.

The crimes are all alleged to have been committed between Oct. 14 – the day after the Boyle family arrived back in Canada – and Dec. 30, 2017.

The charges were filed on Jan. 1, 2018.

The Boyle family became the subject of international headlines last fall after a daring rescue mission freed them from captivity in Afghanistan.

Joshua Boyle, his wife Caitlan Coleman and their three young children are now living in Ottawa.

His parents, who live in the nearby community of Smiths Falls, said after Boyle and his family returned to Canada on Oct. 13 that they were elated to have them back but cautioned that it would be up to Boyle to tell his own story.

The Haqqani network, a Taliban-linked terrorist group, held the family in Afghanistan for five years after Coleman and Boyle were kidnapped while backpacking in the region. All of the children were born in captivity.

Boyle has claimed that the terror group raped his wife, killed one of the couple’s children, and physically assaulted the adults.

“A truly bizarre combination of elation at being free and away from those who brutalized us for so long,” Boyle wrote in an email to Global News describing how it felt to be home shortly after their rescue. “[And] depression realizing just how much damage we and our children have suffered in these five years that we hadn’t even realized.”

In December, the entire family met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his office on Parliament Hill, and subsequently shared photos from the visit on their Twitter account.

Some more glimpses of the visit with @CanadianPM @JustinTrudeau where we were able to discuss #MartyrBoyle and the #HaqqaniNetwork in further detail. Dhakwœn Noah posing, but Najæshi Jonah just wanted to rearrange the furniture. pic.twitter.com/riznzhSHEG — The Boyle Family (@BoylesVsWorld) December 19, 2017

The last tweet from the family’s account, dated last Friday, addressed the recent deaths of dozens of members of the Haqqani network. “Our dead go to Heaven, their dead go to Hell,” it read.