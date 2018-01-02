Camping reservation dates set for Saskatchewan provincial parks

The Saskatchewan government has announced dates people will be able to start making their nightly campsite reservations for the 2018 camping season.

Dates will be staggered over a two-week period, starting on Monday, April 9 with Blackstrap and Pike Lake provincial parks.

“Saskatchewan’s provincial parks offer outdoor fun and relaxation,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a press release.

“These provincial treasures contribute to the enviable quality of life we enjoy, while preserving that same gift for future generations.”

The fee to make an online reservation is $12.

Officials said people should visit the Saskatchewan Parks website to familiarize themselves with the booking procedure prior to the reservation launch dates.

Nightly camping reservation launch dates: