Camping reservation dates set for Saskatchewan provincial parks
The Saskatchewan government has announced dates people will be able to start making their nightly campsite reservations for the 2018 camping season.
Dates will be staggered over a two-week period, starting on Monday, April 9 with Blackstrap and Pike Lake provincial parks.
“Saskatchewan’s provincial parks offer outdoor fun and relaxation,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a press release.
“These provincial treasures contribute to the enviable quality of life we enjoy, while preserving that same gift for future generations.”
The fee to make an online reservation is $12.
Officials said people should visit the Saskatchewan Parks website to familiarize themselves with the booking procedure prior to the reservation launch dates.
Nightly camping reservation launch dates:
- April 9: Blackstrap, Pike Lake
- April 10: Buffalo Pound, Douglas, Danielson
- April 11: Echo Valley, Rowan’s Ravine
- April 12: Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake
- April 13: Crooked Lake, Moose Mountain
- April 16: Cypress Hills
- April 17: Saskatchewan Landing, The Battlefords
- April 18: Meadow Lake
- April 19: Bronson Forest, Lac La Ronge, Makwa Lake
- April 20: Candle Lake, Great Blue Heron, Narrow Hills
