SIU probing man’s death in Douro-Dummer Township

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a man in Douro-Dummer Township on New Year’s Day.

Details are limited but the SIU says around 3:15 p.m on Monday Peterborough County OPP received a call about a 59-year-old man in distress.

Upon arrival to a residence, police found the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the man has not been released.

The SIU investigates reports involving police interaction where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault. The SIU must determine if a an officer has committed a criminal offence with the incident under investigation.

“Two investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to this incident,” stated SIU communications spokesperson Jasbir Dhillon.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone with video evidence can upload it through the SIU’s website.