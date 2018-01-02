2 dogs rescued in Mississauga house fire
A Mississauga semi-detached home was badly damaged after a fire overnight Tuesday.
Emergency Services responded to calls about a house fire on Lundene Road at around 3:30 a.m.
All of the occupants of the home made it out safely. Firefighters also rescued two dogs.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it does not appear to be suspicious.
