New Year’s Day fire destroys barn in Omemee

City of Kawartha Lakes fire department spent New Year’s Day battling a stubborn barn fire at a farm in Omemee.

Fire crews responded to the fire at Windyview Farm on Lilac Road between Highway 7 and Crosswind Road, after fire broke out just before 11 a.m. Monday morning.

The barn was completely demolished by the fire, but family members were quick to act and were able to help all animals escape from the blaze, including two bulls, sheep, and some ducks.

There were no injuries were reported.

Fire trucks were seen travelling back and forth along Highway 7 throughout the day to gather water at the boat launch in the village of Omemee, while crews tried to smother the flames which proved challenging with the amount of hay burning.

Fire crews doused the barn until they could access the barn with an excavator and level out what remained of the building.

It’s not clear what caused the fire at this time, nor were any damage estimates available.

More details when they become available.