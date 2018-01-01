Shuffling continues for struggling Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers’ latest move in their search for consistency could be playing someone new at forward.

Yohann Auvitu, who has played 19 games at defence for the Oilers, has been practising as a forward lately and could see game action there Tuesday when the Oilers host Los Angeles.

“In my position, not playing a lot lately, I’m just happy to be in the lineup no matter where it is,” Auvitu said after Monday’s practice. “I guess I just have a chance and it’s going to be my job to seize it.”

“When he’s played on the back end, he’s had a want to get up and go,” head coach Todd McLellan said.

“I think he has the skills to do it. We may insert him into the position.”

Auvitu, 28, said he played some forward last year in the American Hockey League and was up front a little bit during his 25 games with the New Jersey Devils.

“I turned pretty late to be a defenceman. At even 20 years old, I was still a forward playing in Finland,” Auvitu said.

On Monday, Auvitu skated on Mark Letestu’s left wing. Other line shuffling saw Patrick Maroon with Connor McDavid and Jesse Puljujarvi.

Oilers F lines today:

Maroon-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Lucic-RNH-Strome

Khaira/Cammalleri-Draisaitl-Caggiula

Auvitu-Letestu-Slepyshev/Kassian — Reid Wilkins (@ReidWilkins) January 1, 2018

The Oilers are 0-2-1 in their last three and sit seven points out of a playoff spot.