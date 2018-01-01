Edmonton sports

More
AHL
January 1, 2018 3:26 pm

Shuffling continues for struggling Edmonton Oilers

By Radio Host  630CHED

Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) watches the puck cross the line as Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot (33) tries to make the save during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
A A

The Edmonton Oilers’ latest move in their search for consistency could be playing someone new at forward.

Yohann Auvitu, who has played 19 games at defence for the Oilers, has been practising as a forward lately and could see game action there Tuesday when the Oilers host Los Angeles.

Story continues below

“In my position, not playing a lot lately, I’m just happy to be in the lineup no matter where it is,” Auvitu said after Monday’s practice. “I guess I just have a chance and it’s going to be my job to seize it.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets crush Edmonton Oilers on New Year’s Eve

“When he’s played on the back end, he’s had a want to get up and go,” head coach Todd McLellan said.

“I think he has the skills to do it. We may insert him into the position.”

Auvitu, 28, said he played some forward last year in the American Hockey League and was up front a little bit during his 25 games with the New Jersey Devils.

“I turned pretty late to be a defenceman. At even 20 years old, I was still a forward playing in Finland,” Auvitu said.

On Monday, Auvitu skated on Mark Letestu’s left wing. Other line shuffling saw Patrick Maroon with Connor McDavid and Jesse Puljujarvi.

 

The Oilers are 0-2-1 in their last three and sit seven points out of a playoff spot.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AHL
American Hockey League
Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers struggles
Edmonton sports
NHL
Oilers line changes
Patrick Maroon
Rogers Place
Todd McLellan
yohann auvitu

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News