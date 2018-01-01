Entertainment
January 1, 2018 3:35 pm

Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, other Hollywood women form anti-harassment coalition

By Staff The Associated Press

Reese Witherspoon poses for photographs at the premiere of Sing at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario, September 11, 2016.

A A

Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Jennifer Aniston are among hundreds of Hollywood women who have formed an anti-harassment coalition called Time’s Up.

The initiative was launched Monday with an open letter vowing support for women in the entertainment business and beyond, from janitors to health care workers. Time’s Up will include a legal defense fund and will advocate for legislation combating workplace harassment.

Time’s Up also is backing the movement for women to wear black, in solidarity with those who have been sexually harassed, at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony.

Donators to Time’s Up defense fund range from Meryl Streep and Taylor Swift to J.J. Abrams and Viola Davis.

READ MORE: Year in Review 2017: Massacres, hurricanes, a sexual misconduct reckoning and North Korea

Dozens of men have faced harassment and assault allegations in recent months, including Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose and Kevin Spacey.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Reese Witherspoon
Sexual harassment entertainment
Sexual harassment in Hollywood
sexual misconduct
sexual misconduct Hollywood
Shonda Rimes
Time's Up
women in entertainment
women in hollywood

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News